Rolling Cumulus – Miniature Ports Nicaragua And Colombia MSFS

Famous ports and large ports are all over the Caribbean Ocean in well known islands and shores with large airports as well as small ones. In these bush trips you will be flying to one or two of these but the missions are mainly to small and very tiny ports located in small villages both in shores and islands. Nicaragua has some of these and you will have to take supplies to four of them, one even on the large Nicaragua Lake, Puerto San Miguel.

In Colombia you will visit three tiny ones and finally one in Venezuela. This bush trip is out of the regular ones and very challenging in that it is NOT EASY! You will need navigation experience to divert from the regular route and head for the ports.

Features

Two complete bush trips, a regular one (easy) and a challenging (for experienced bush pilot)

Eight new ports scenery--La Iguana (MNAA), Porra Lodge (SKJJ), Puerto Salado (MNIP), Puerto San Miguel (MNSM), Puerto Morro (SK45), Puerto Globo (SKLI), Faro Claro (SK9Q), Puerto Solitario (SVX2) plus other on route airports

Optimized for MSFS 2020

Spoken instructions by Lily Chief Pilot

Complete documentation

