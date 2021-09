Development Update From The FlyByWire Simulations Team

Sim Update 5 has been a rocky journey but we are still committed to bringing the best A320neo experience to MSFS. This NOTAM provides some insight into amazing features our developers have implemented this past month and a short word on our custom VNAV and LNAV.

Hydraulic actuator physical based simulation

Rewritten ISIS

Progress on LNAV and Experimental Version

Progress on VNAV

Source