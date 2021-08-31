PMDG New Update On DC-6 For MSFS 2020

A few moments ago we updated the PMDG DC-6 for MSFS to build 2.00.0037. You can get this update via the PMDG Operations Center update page.

The update is VERY small and just cleans up a few things that became necessary after the Microsoft SU5 update to MSFS. These items include:

Released 2021-08-31

0010150: [Sounds] Seat belt / smoking chimes sound if airplane power is turned off (hvanrensburg)

0010149: [Systems Behavior/Functionality] Pilot avatars are missing (cbpowell)

0010148: [External Model - Lighting] Prop side reflection in direct sunlight is suboptimal (jbrown)

This update was ready a few weeks ago, but we were chasing our tail on a few other items that we have determined will require corrections within the MSFS platform itself and thus there was no reason to keep holding these three items. This bring the DC-6 up to a state where we feel it is ready to go into the MSFS Marketplace and we will (we hope?) hand that off to Microsoft - so good news for folks that have been waiting for that avenue to open.

In my last update, I mentioned that we were caught out by Microsoft's major platform update in late July. We received our testing access for the platform change only about 5 days prior to it releasing to the market, so we scrambled a bit to get the DC-6 to play well with the new platform update and this knocked us off our game a bit. This update made some significant changes to the core of the platform that required a bit of re-work on the DC-6, and that pulled quite a bit of our development time away from the 737, thus slowing that project down unexpectedly. While we have moved resources back to the 737 where we want them, I am still finding that progress is going a bit slower than we would like because the changes brought to the core platform have been a bit challenged, it would seem. We have had to feel our way through a few things trying to determine "is this something we need to change permanently in the 737? Or is this something we should ignore for now because it is a bug in the platform that Asobo will fix later?"

Normally we would simply bounce the questions off Asobo, and we have continued to do so, but this is the holiday season and that has slowed the reply loop. When the sun comes up in the morning, it will be 01SEP and we are expecting that things will speed up readily and that should get us back to moving at normal pace here shortly.

The 737 looks absolutely sumptuous in MSFS and I am *pretty* sure we will start showing her to you this month...

On the 747 side of the house, the new LNAV module is in testing and is about to get another update for our beta testers later this week. WIth any major logical update of this size, there are always corner cases that need to be adjusted, but so far the feedback is that the update is a significant improvement over the legacy LNAV model. Once it completes testing we will roll it out to you via a micro update. The timeline for that is a bit fuzzy, but I'll keep you posted!

Okay, that is all for tonight... we hope you are all enjoying your end of summer and remaining healthy!

