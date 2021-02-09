  • Lionheart Q200 Free Manual Available

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-02-2021 11:00 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Lionheart Q200 Free Manual Available

    It seems that some owners of the Lionheart Creations Quickie Q200 have yet to find the free manual for Microsoft Flight Simulator. As such, here is a post complete with the required Google download link:

    Some people have not found the free download manual for the Q200 for MSFS. I thought I would post it here. It shows you all the features the package has, how all the systems work.

    Q200_MSFS_Owners_Manual.pdf

    The Quickie Q2 or Q2 is a two-seat version of the unique Rutan Quickie, produced in kit form by the Quickie Aircraft Corporation founded by Tom Jewett and Gene Sheehan. Canadian Garry LeGare was involved in the design. The Q2 is a tandem wing design, having one forward wing and one rear wing.

    Source
    Purchase Lionheart Creations - Q200 for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fsx gaya gaya simulations guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ColR1948

    GA AI Flight Generator

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    I recently installed the GA AI flight Generator, it is working fine but if anyone else is using it I have a question, it seems to be generating a lot...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 11:46 AM Go to last post
    Honus

    Washington DC Timezone Problem

    Thread Starter: Honus

    I'm using AIFP for my AI flights and I now notice that Washington DC is way off at +12 instead of -5. I tried to change it in the Timezone editor...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 11:36 AM Go to last post
    Ron136

    monitor freezes up intermittently

    Thread Starter: Ron136

    When I start to fly, the plane freezes up for a few seconds every minute or so. It is very annoying.

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 11:27 AM Go to last post
    American B777-223ER

    A Complete Flight

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    A Complete Flight, Vancouver, BC to Seattle, WA (Approx. 25-30 Minutes).

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 10:45 AM Go to last post