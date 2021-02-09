Lionheart Q200 Free Manual Available

It seems that some owners of the Lionheart Creations Quickie Q200 have yet to find the free manual for Microsoft Flight Simulator. As such, here is a post complete with the required Google download link:

Q200_MSFS_Owners_Manual.pdf

The Quickie Q2 or Q2 is a two-seat version of the unique Rutan Quickie, produced in kit form by the Quickie Aircraft Corporation founded by Tom Jewett and Gene Sheehan. Canadian Garry LeGare was involved in the design. The Q2 is a tandem wing design, having one forward wing and one rear wing.

