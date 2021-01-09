Lionheart Creations Updates Q200 For MSFS 2020

The Q gets her first update, moving her up to Build 1.1. This fix repairs the Transponder circuit. On cold starts, people couldn't get the Transponder to turn on. It is on with 'running' flight starts, but not on the cold 'apron' starts.

This update just went out to all Q Dealerships, so it might take a few hours before they have it. It should be up by tomorrow. (Europe is just now going into the evening). [The FlightSim.Com Store has Build 1.1 available now for immediate download.]

Happy flights!

Lionheart Creations - Q200 for MSFS 2020