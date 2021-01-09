Digital Design Previews Sochi For MSFS 2020

From Digital Design, welcome to Sochi, the main beach resort of Russia, and one of the busiest airports after Moscow and St. Petersburg!

Located near the Black Sea coast, surrounded by the Caucasus Mountains, Sochi Airport has one of the scenic approaches.

Sochi is the capital of the 2014 Winter Olympics, more than 100 objects in the surrounding area have been recreated, including Olympic objects and resort areas!

If you like the look of Sochi, but don't use Microsoft Flight Simulator, why not head on over to the file library and check out these freeware alternatives:

FSX Scenery--Sochi International Airport: fsx_urss.zip

P3D v4 Scenery--URSS Sochi International Airport: urss.zip