  • VATSIM Announces Cross The Pond Eastbound 2021 Event

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-01-2021 10:43 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    VATSIM Announces Cross The Pond Eastbound 2021 Event

    Welcome to Cross The Pond: Eastbound 2021!

    Cross the Pond is back for the next iteration - departing early in the North American morning and touching down in Europe ready for a Halloween party. As the evening gets underway we look forward to welcoming several hundred of you to fly transatlantic on Saturday 30 October 2021.

    We have already begun to assemble our largest team ever. We look forward to involving all five Oceanic FIRs as well as aviation specialists to explain oceanic procedures, a technical team to bring more functionality and of course our regional and division airspace experts who will help us route you to your destination.

    Over the course of the next months, we will be continuing to inform you through the process of selecting airfields, picking a slot and of course flying across the ocean together with hundreds of fellow VATSIM members. Stay tuned in the forum, on Twitter at @VATSIMCTP and soon on the Community Discord Server.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    littlerichard

    KJAN Jackson Scenery Help - No Terminals

    Thread Starter: littlerichard

    Hi, I read the instructions and installed Michael Smith's KJAN (kjan-ms.zip). It looks great - except there are no terminal buildings and I don't...

    Last Post By: chris_eve Today, 11:32 AM Go to last post
    sparky347

    msfs 2020 bush trips

    Thread Starter: sparky347

    Has anyone completed any of those bush trips in msfs 2020 ? If so which ones worked for you ?

    Last Post By: cobalt Today, 11:18 AM Go to last post
    bigfg

    I want to buy a new Flight sim i have fs win98 know

    Thread Starter: bigfg

    My computer is running Win 7 home premium, it is asustek desk top pc model CM 5571 processor (R) Dual core cpu E5400 @2.70 ghz Memory (ram) 6.00 gb...

    Last Post By: jacilore Today, 08:58 AM Go to last post
    MAD1

    "+ Reply to thread" buttons - top one works, bottom doesn't

    Thread Starter: MAD1

    Hi Nels and admins, I'd noticed lately (probably always been the case, I just didn't realise before) that for the blue "+ Reply to thread" buttons -...

    Last Post By: defaid Today, 06:54 AM Go to last post