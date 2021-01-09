VATSIM Announces Cross The Pond Eastbound 2021 Event

Welcome to Cross The Pond: Eastbound 2021!

Cross the Pond is back for the next iteration - departing early in the North American morning and touching down in Europe ready for a Halloween party. As the evening gets underway we look forward to welcoming several hundred of you to fly transatlantic on Saturday 30 October 2021.

We have already begun to assemble our largest team ever. We look forward to involving all five Oceanic FIRs as well as aviation specialists to explain oceanic procedures, a technical team to bring more functionality and of course our regional and division airspace experts who will help us route you to your destination.

Over the course of the next months, we will be continuing to inform you through the process of selecting airfields, picking a slot and of course flying across the ocean together with hundreds of fellow VATSIM members. Stay tuned in the forum, on Twitter at @VATSIMCTP and soon on the Community Discord Server.

