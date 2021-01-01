Ysim - SubSonex JSX-2 For MSFS 2020

The SubSonex Personal Jet concept was first unveiled at AirVenture in 2009. After successful pairing with the PBS TJ-100 engine, the SubSonex JSX-1 prototype achieved first flight in August 2011 and completed a successful flight test program in 2012. SubSonex JSX-2 prototype achieved first flight in July of 2014, the first kits with engines were shipped to customers in February, 2015 and the SubSonex JSX-2 prototype can be seen performing at air shows around the country.

For the first time in history of flight simulator, the Subsonex JSX-2 has been modeled. Thanks to the collaboration of Sonex Aircraft, we were able to provide this incredible aircraft with a high level of fidelity.

Features

High fidelity 3D modeling

High quality PBR texturing

5 complex liveries

Native smoke system

Paint kit

Fine tuned "Modern" flight model

Advanced rain effect

Fully custom coded EFIS + Garmin G3X

PDF manual

Many updates to come based on your feedback!

Purchase Ysim - SubSonex JSX-2 For MSFS 2020