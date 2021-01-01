  • New Shots Of Aerosoft Twin Otter For MSFS 2020

    New Shots Of Aerosoft Twin Otter For MSFS 2020

    The MSFS Twin Otter's skydiver version is proceeding. The screen shots will give you a first impression. The door will be animated, too!

    The de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter, currently marketed as the Viking Air DHC-6 Twin Otter, is a Canadian 19-passenger STOL utility aircraft developed by de Havilland Canada and currently produced by Viking Air. The aircraft's fixed tricycle undercarriage, STOL capabilities, twin turboprop engines and high rate of climb have made it a successful commuter passenger airliner as well as a cargo and medical evacuation aircraft. In addition, the Twin Otter has been popular with commercial skydiving operations, and is used by the United States Army Parachute Team and the United States Air Force's 98th Flying Training Squadron.

    Aerosoft Forum

