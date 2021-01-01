Just Flight - Additional Previews Of Hawk T1/A For MSFS

Flight Sim or Real Photos?
Looking pretty special, here's the Hawk for MSFS during weekend testing.
More shots on the Development page too.
We're proud to present the Hawk T1/A Advanced Trainer for Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Following on from award-winning military add-ons in Flight Simulator X, Prepar3D, X-Plane 11 and Aerofly, this highly detailed simulation of the Hawk has been developed by Just Flight's in-house development team after hands-on research with a real-life ex-RAF and ETPS Hawk T1. Already a very popular aircraft on other platforms, we are exciting to bring you this incredibly detailed rendition of the Hawk T1, complete with realistic wear and tear, realistic systems, T1/T1A and weapons trainer configurations, and RAF Red Arrows display team paint scheme.