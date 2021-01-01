  • UK2000 Update On Isle Of Man For MSFS 2020

    UK2000 Update On Isle Of Man For MSFS 2020

    Update on IOM 2021HD for MSFS Base Photos:

    Good news, the lime green and purple MS base photos have been removed. Bad news, it has been replaced now with a dark low resolution version. At the moment our IOM scenery stands out like a sore thumb, so we will be darkening our airfield base to match the 'new' MS base photos.

    UK2000 Scenery - Isle of Man
    Image 1 - What the base photos used to look like

    UK2000 Scenery - Isle of Man
    Image 2 - What the base photos now look like

    Isle of Man Airport is the main civilian airport on the Isle of Man. It is located in the south of the island at Ronaldsway near Castletown, 6 nautical miles southwest of Douglas, the island's capital. Along with the Isle of Man Sea Terminal, it is one of the two main gateways to the island.

