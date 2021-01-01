  • Lionheart Creations - Q200 for MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-31-2021 12:34 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Lionheart Creations - Q200 for MSFS 2020

    This is the Q-200 high performance sport aircraft by Quickie Aircraft Corporation. This sleek two seater was a homebuilt 'kit plane' that you assembled. This version was the high performance 100HP model powered by the Continental O-200. The futuristic design featured a Canard 'Twin Wing' layout with elevators on the front wing and ailerons on the wing. Some interesting features are the Flexor reverse spoiler system, the twin center fuel tanks that used a fuel transfer system similar to Concord. The main landing gear was mounted in aerodynamic skirts in the wingtips for the front wing. Incredibly, the Q only weighed 550 LBS dry, 1100 Max at take-off, and featured a very small wingspan of 16 feet total. Mind you, you had two sets of wings.

    Lionheart Creations - Q200 for MSFS 2020

    This package features 13 different exterior high detail paint schemes that range from base line kit style, to supercar color selections, to air racer variants with wild paint schemes and stripes. Interiors vary from nearly each aircraft with panels in gray, light blue, striped paint and color paint, carbon fiber, and also wood. Some features include 3D instrumentation, the Asobo GNS530 GPS system, a simple base line autopilot to help on long flights, an elaborate warning light system, Flexor controls, fuel readouts for both tanks and a fuel transfer system that requires constant attention on long flights. Other features include Oshkosh parking mode (parking mode) that deploys two small camping tents at the tail, and a plexi selector that changes the 'outside only' plexiglass bubble between tints of 'dark, medium, and nearly clear' plexi choices. The plexi also features the now famous Asobo rain effects with streaming rain, and also fine detail plexi scratches.

    Lionheart Creations - Q200 for MSFS 2020

    The aircraft will max out at 180 knots, full throttle. This is a HOT little plane with very moderate power to weight ratio. It is recommended that you do not use full throttle on take-offs. Just like other high performance sport planes, such as the Pitts biplane and Extra 330, you must be careful on your rollout on take-offs, lest you spin her out accidentally.

    I have created a nice manual for it that you can download and read before purchase to make sure you would be happy with her. This cool manual features a lot of screenshots and notes with arrows pointing to the various systems and lights and knobs and bits, explaining how everything works, the hidden features you do not always find, and even the basics of how to fly it.

    If you love futuristic things, X-Wings, sport aircraft, high performance planes, homebuilts, radical aircraft, things that are NOT NORMAL, this baby is definitely for you!

    Lionheart Creations - Q200 for MSFS 2020

    Lionheart Creations - Q200 for MSFS 2020

    Build 1.0 is the present 'Build' version available. This version is for MSFS 2020 only.

    Lionheart Creations - Q200 for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    engine70

    Hurricane Evacuation Flight: A Two-Post Series

    Thread Starter: engine70

    With Hurricane Ida bearing down on Louisiana and other Southern Gulf states, many people are evacuating to get out of the path of the storm. Most...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 01:14 PM Go to last post
    LTCSZ

    Best DC-3/C-47?

    Thread Starter: LTCSZ

    What, in the members various opinions, is the best freeware/payware DC-3/C-47 for FS2004? Thanks!

    Last Post By: ViperPilot2 Today, 12:58 PM Go to last post
    bigfg

    I want to buy a new Flight sim i have fs win98 know

    Thread Starter: bigfg

    My computer is running Win 7 home premium, it is asustek desk top pc model CM 5571 processor (R) Dual core cpu E5400 @2.70 ghz Memory (ram) 6.00 gb...

    Last Post By: CTarana45 Today, 12:21 PM Go to last post
    peugeot309style

    FSrealWX lite ISSUE

    Thread Starter: peugeot309style

    Hi, I have a problem with FSrealWX lite. I can grab the weather okay, and save it as a WX file. But later, when I come back to FSrealWX lite,...

    Last Post By: peugeot309style Today, 11:47 AM Go to last post