Lionheart Creations - Q200 for MSFS 2020

This is the Q-200 high performance sport aircraft by Quickie Aircraft Corporation. This sleek two seater was a homebuilt 'kit plane' that you assembled. This version was the high performance 100HP model powered by the Continental O-200. The futuristic design featured a Canard 'Twin Wing' layout with elevators on the front wing and ailerons on the wing. Some interesting features are the Flexor reverse spoiler system, the twin center fuel tanks that used a fuel transfer system similar to Concord. The main landing gear was mounted in aerodynamic skirts in the wingtips for the front wing. Incredibly, the Q only weighed 550 LBS dry, 1100 Max at take-off, and featured a very small wingspan of 16 feet total. Mind you, you had two sets of wings.

This package features 13 different exterior high detail paint schemes that range from base line kit style, to supercar color selections, to air racer variants with wild paint schemes and stripes. Interiors vary from nearly each aircraft with panels in gray, light blue, striped paint and color paint, carbon fiber, and also wood. Some features include 3D instrumentation, the Asobo GNS530 GPS system, a simple base line autopilot to help on long flights, an elaborate warning light system, Flexor controls, fuel readouts for both tanks and a fuel transfer system that requires constant attention on long flights. Other features include Oshkosh parking mode (parking mode) that deploys two small camping tents at the tail, and a plexi selector that changes the 'outside only' plexiglass bubble between tints of 'dark, medium, and nearly clear' plexi choices. The plexi also features the now famous Asobo rain effects with streaming rain, and also fine detail plexi scratches.

The aircraft will max out at 180 knots, full throttle. This is a HOT little plane with very moderate power to weight ratio. It is recommended that you do not use full throttle on take-offs. Just like other high performance sport planes, such as the Pitts biplane and Extra 330, you must be careful on your rollout on take-offs, lest you spin her out accidentally.

I have created a nice manual for it that you can download and read before purchase to make sure you would be happy with her. This cool manual features a lot of screenshots and notes with arrows pointing to the various systems and lights and knobs and bits, explaining how everything works, the hidden features you do not always find, and even the basics of how to fly it.

If you love futuristic things, X-Wings, sport aircraft, high performance planes, homebuilts, radical aircraft, things that are NOT NORMAL, this baby is definitely for you!

Build 1.0 is the present 'Build' version available. This version is for MSFS 2020 only.

