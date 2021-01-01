  • pizzagalli.ch "Enemy Brothers" Special Offer

    Nels_Anderson
    pizzagalli.ch

    X-Plane aircraft developer pizzagalli.ch announces a special offer for fans of military fighter jets. Purchase both the F-15C and the Sukhoi Su-33 together at the same time and receive a 20% discount at checkout. This offer is only available at the FlightSim.Com Store.

    Sukhoi Su-33

    The Sukhoi Su-33, NATO reporting name Flanker-D, is an all-weather carrier-based twin-engine air superiority fighter designed by Sukhoi and manufactured by Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Production Association. It was derived from the Su-27 and initially known as the Su-27K. Compared with the Su-27, the Su-33 has a strengthened undercarriage and structure, folding wings and stabilators, all for carrier operations. The Su-33 has canards and its wings are larger than the Su-27 for increased lift. The Su-33 has upgraded engines and a twin nose wheel, and is air refuelable.

    F-15C

    The F-15 is a twin-engine, high-performance, all-weather air superiority fighter known for its incredible acceleration and maneuverability. With a top speed in excess of Mach 2.5 (more than 1,600 mph or 2575 kph), it was the first U.S. fighter with enough thrust to accelerate vertically. The F-15 carries a large complement of missiles - including AIM-9 Sidewinders and AIM-7 Sparrows; the Boeing-built Small Diameter Bomb I, Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) and Laser JDAM weapons; and an internal 20 mm Gatling gun — all vital for modern engagements.

    Purchase pizzagalli.ch F-15C for X-Plane
    Purchase pizzagalli.ch Sukhoi Su-33 for X-Plane

