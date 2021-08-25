SSG Updates E-Jets Evolution Series For X-Plane

Hi, there is available a new update to the SSG EJET Evolution Series. Version 1.6.4. PS: the version 1.6.3 was only the LINUX version and had library issues that is now added in this new version.

This weekend it will be available only via Skunkcrafts updader. version 1.6.x above.

EJET Ver 1.6.4 Change Log 25 AUG 2021 - Windows and MAC OS and Linux beta

Fixed issues related to FLCH in manual mode

Fixed Autoland issue while 000 or 360

Fixed ILS tunning at Take off

Improved Autothrottle.

Improved fuel prediction and mcdu "INSUFFICIENT FUEL" message

Linux plugin beta 2

The Embraer E-Jet family is a series of narrow-body short- to medium-range twin-engine jet airliners, carrying 66 to 124 passengers commercially, manufactured by Brazilian aerospace manufacturer Embraer. The aircraft family was first introduced at the Paris Air Show in 1999 and entered production in 2002.

