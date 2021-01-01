Review: Havant Team - Split For MSFS 2020

Review: Havant Team - Split For MSFS 2020 Review by Lee James / VirtualAirlinePilot

Hello folks and welcome to another review video. This time, we look at a new product, created by the Havant Team: Split, Croatia (LDSP) for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Publish by Orbx, this scenery is a beautiful representation of Croatia's second busiest airport and includes terminal interior design and very nice, subtle lighting during the darkness hours. Not to be confused with the recent release of the same airport, developed by Davor Puljevic, this version in my humble opinion, is exceptional and blends with the default surroundings really well.

In addition, the team have developed the Port and City of Split, which makes this a very good offering for the such a low price.

About Havant Team - Split Airport

Split Airport (LDSP) is the second busiest in Croatia and is a major destination during the European summer months with almost 50 destinations servicing the airport mainly with A320s and 737s. The airport saw over 3 million passengers in 2019 from many destinations across Europe.

Our talented developers have created a very accurate depiction of Split Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including the interior of the main terminal and a detailed groundpoly all with PBR textures as standard. Coupled with dynamic lighting and reflections, the airport is brought to life.

Beyond the airport we have included 62.5 sq km of color matched 30cm orthoimagery as well as a number of POIs including churches, stadiums, bridges and marinas.

Features

62.5 sq m of 30 cm color-matched photoreal

High-res PBR textures

Detailed terminal building with interior modelling

POIs in the surrounding area

I am 64 years old and originally from Hampshire in the UK. I have two wonderful children, now both young adults and I now live the quiet life in West Sussex UK. Having retired twice from a long career spanning nearly 38 years in Airport Security, once from London's Heathrow Airport and again, subsequently from London's second airport, Gatwick, I discovered a real interest in aviation. That discovery came far too late for me to do anything about it - but now, thanks to the incredible realism and total immersion to be found in today's flight simulation programs, I am enjoying the virtual airline career that I never had. And as a result, I also enjoy the great friendship of many in the real world airline business both pilots and ground staff alike and a huge community of extremely talented "Simmers". Currently, my virtual hours total nearly 14,500 and I continue to fly and enjoy this amazing pastime!