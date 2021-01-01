  • IndiaFoxtEcho On Flight Manuals And Smoke Tutorial

    A huge THANK YOU for your support and feedback after the launch of the Long-EZ and MB-339 on the XBox Marketplace - despite some minor issues it was a huge success.

    One thing we had not considered was the fact that XBox users do not have access to the flight manuals (which we typically include as .pdf in the DOCS folder of each aircraft).

    Here are the links for the current versions:

    Long-EZ
    MB-339

    Also, several users seem to have some difficulties with the smoke system, so we have created a small video tutorial on this topic:

    We are working to bring the T-45 on the store too, but there are some difficulties due to the HUD - we'll explain this at a later time.

    Last, as we wrote on a previous post, the versions currently in the Microsoft Store include some bug fixes that are not present in the non-Store versions - it is our intent to align the version with a further update ASAP.

    Source

