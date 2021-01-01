  • Burning Blue Design Releases Bodmin Airfield MSFS

    Burning Blue Design Releases Bodming Airfield MSFS

    Burning Blue Design is extremely proud to release our latest product for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, Bodmin Airfield (ICAO code: EGLA). Located in the heart of Cornwall, just off the A30 dual carriageway, Bodmin Airfield is home of the Cornwall Flying Club.

    Bodmin Airfield was the development of a dream by local business man, Mike Robertson, founder of Trago Mills, to make aviation available to everyone. In pursuit of this dream, local engineers, The Dingle Brothers were commissioned to construct the airfield on what was once Treswithick Farm. In 1972, the airfield was bought by the Cornwall Flying Club, which, in 1978, became a limited company, Cornwall Flying Club Ltd. In keeping with the original ideals and dreams of its creator, Cornwall Flying Club operates as a non-profit organisation.

