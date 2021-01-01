  • M'M Simulations - LSZR - St. Gallen-Altenrhein Airport For X-Plane 11

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-30-2021 11:13 AM  
    M'M Simulations - LSZR - St. Gallen-Altenrhein Airport For X-Plane 11

    We are urging you to discover People's Airport St.Gallen-Altenrhein! St. Gallen-Altenrhein Airport (IATA: ACH, ICAO: LSZR) is a small airport in Altenrhein in the Canton of St. Gallen, Switzerland next to Lake Constance. It is the home base for People's airline. The airport is located in Eastern Switzerland, bordering with Austria, Germany and the Principality of Liechtenstein. It has fast connections to the motorway, economically important regions such as Bregenz, Vaduz and St.Gallen and the well-known ski resorts Lech, Zürs, Klosters and Davos. The Airport St.Gallen-Altenrhein's operator is (FBO) and its handling agent. It offers smooth processes, shortest ways and highest comfort in customer service.

    The most important facts at a glance:

    • All handling processes from one source (FBO and ramp)
    • Short distances and departure
    • No capacity restrictions / no slots
    • Schengen and non-Schengen immigration
    • EASA certified
    • Preferred airport for the World Economic Forum in Davos
    • Refuelling, de-icing and catering services
    • Free crew benefits (e.g. free crew car)
    • Closest alternate airport to Samedan, Zurich and Friedrichshafen

    Features

    • Detailed model of terminal building, interior and surroundings
    • Custom ground textures and markings
    • Accurately created infrastructure
    • Custom night lighting

    ...and much more to discover.

