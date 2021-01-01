  • Orbx Releases LDSP Split Airport For MSFS 2020

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-29-2021  
    Orbx Releases LDSP Split Airport For MSFS 2020

    Split Airport (LDSP) is the second busiest in Croatia and is a major destination during the European summer months with almost 50 destinations servicing the airport mainly with A320s and 737s. The airport saw over 3 million passengers in 2019 from many destinations across Europe.

    Our talented developers have created a very accurate depiction of Split Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including the interior of the main terminal and a detailed groundpoly all with PBR textures as standard. Coupled with dynamic lighting and reflections, the airport is brought to life.

    Beyond the airport we have included 62.5 sq km of color matched 30cm orthoimagery as well as a number of POIs including churches, stadiums, bridges and marinas.

    Features

    • 62.5 sq m of 30 cm color-matched photoreal
    • High-res PBR textures
    • Detailed terminal building with interior modelling
    • POIs in the surrounding area

