Tutorial Video: Learn To Fly Here #3

What is a six pack? This video explains what a six pack is and how each of the primary flight instruments work. Federal Aviation Regulations (FARs) are referenced to discuss which instruments and equipment are required for flight, as well as inoperative equipment and where to find the answer on what to do if something is broken to still legally fly an airplane.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is used for the demonstration of this topic. This video is NOT meant to replace training from a qualified flight instructor. Video is for entertainment purposes but you may find it educational.

The systems discussed include airspeed indicator, attitude indicator, altimeter, turn coordinator, directional gyro, vertical speed inidicator, true airspeed, tachometer, navigation lights, and much more.

For more information on flight instruments refer to: FAA Handbook Chapter 8: Flight Instruments

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.