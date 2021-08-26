  • DCS Reports Progress On AH-64D Apache Helicopter

    DCS Reports Progress On AH-64D Apache Helicopter

    We are nearing completion of the DCS: AH-64D external model, and we'd like to share our progress. Visible on the wingtip is one of the Common Missile Warning System (CMWS) sensors that can passively detect surface-to-air and air-to-air missile launches using in-band ultraviolet detectors. It can then manually or automatically engage the Chaff and Flare dispenser as part of the Aircraft Survivability Equipment (ASE) suite.

    We are also working on the external stores and pylons that can articulate to provide launcher elevation. When landing, the pylons automatically translate to ground stow mode, so that they are parallel with the level terrain.

    Several skins will be provided for the U.S. Army and several other countries. During the Early Access period, functionality of the Fire Control Radar (FCR) that sits on top of the main rotor will be made available.

