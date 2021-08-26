Pearl Simulations - BGMQ - Maniitsoq Airport for MSFS

Maniitsoq Airport (Greenlandic: Mittarfik Maniitsoq) (IATA: JSU, ICAO: BGMQ) is an airport located on Maniitsoq Island, 0.5 NM (0.93 km; 0.58 mi) northwest of Maniitsoq, a town in the Qeqqata municipality in central-western Greenland. It can serve STOL aircraft, although there is no deicing equipment at the airport, which is costly and problematic in Greenlandic winter.

With highly detailed custom PBR 3D buildings, mostly covered by 4096 pixel textures, it is the ideal place for those who wish to fly in the freezing Northern airspace.

