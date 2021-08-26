IndiaFoxtEcho Announces XBox Releases of Long-EZ And MB-339

NOTAM - Long-EZ And MB-339 Marketplace Update And Xbox Releases
Apparently, the Long-EZ and the MB-339 have been finally cleared for release on the XBox and should be available in the next few days. Please note that, since Microsoft wanted us to change a couple of minor things, the packages that will be available in the Marketplace will be SLIGHTLY more advanced than the ones available elsewhere. This is because we had to include a number of minor fixes which were already present in our internal build but were planned for a later release along with other fixes/improvements. We will release a further update to ALL the distributors soon.
Here is the situation in detail:
MB-339
Version 1.3.1 - Miscellaneous fixes for Marketplace release
- Fixed bug causing landing/taxi light switch animation not to work
- Fixed bug causing incorrect interaction while pressing the G-Valve test pushbutton
- Fixed reversed animation in Cabin Press switch
- Fixed incorrect material assignment in ejection handle base
- Improved mouse interaction with some knobs (altimeter setting, HDG and CRS)
- Fixed missing description localization for A-MLU version
To do for the next update -> New engine dynamics, several graphical improvements...and a couple of surprises.
Long-EZ
Version 1.2.1 - Minor fixes for Marketplace release
- Improved mouse drag interaction on some switches
- Added missing component behavior to COM1 SWAP button
- Fixed Aircraft Description
To do for the next update -> New liveries
We are also working on the T-45C, but we have some concerns as the HUD may not render correctly (or acceptably) on X-Box Series S due the resolution and image processing on that version. A similar issue may exist on the X-Box Series X, but it should be less evident.
We'll discuss this in detail in a future post.