IndiaFoxtEcho Announces XBox Releases of Long-EZ And MB-339

    NOTAM - Long-EZ And MB-339 Marketplace Update And Xbox Releases

    Apparently, the Long-EZ and the MB-339 have been finally cleared for release on the XBox and should be available in the next few days. Please note that, since Microsoft wanted us to change a couple of minor things, the packages that will be available in the Marketplace will be SLIGHTLY more advanced than the ones available elsewhere. This is because we had to include a number of minor fixes which were already present in our internal build but were planned for a later release along with other fixes/improvements. We will release a further update to ALL the distributors soon.

    Here is the situation in detail:

    MB-339

    Version 1.3.1 - Miscellaneous fixes for Marketplace release

    • Fixed bug causing landing/taxi light switch animation not to work
    • Fixed bug causing incorrect interaction while pressing the G-Valve test pushbutton
    • Fixed reversed animation in Cabin Press switch
    • Fixed incorrect material assignment in ejection handle base
    • Improved mouse interaction with some knobs (altimeter setting, HDG and CRS)
    • Fixed missing description localization for A-MLU version

    To do for the next update -> New engine dynamics, several graphical improvements...and a couple of surprises.

    Long-EZ

    Version 1.2.1 - Minor fixes for Marketplace release

    • Improved mouse drag interaction on some switches
    • Added missing component behavior to COM1 SWAP button
    • Fixed Aircraft Description

    To do for the next update -> New liveries

    We are also working on the T-45C, but we have some concerns as the HUD may not render correctly (or acceptably) on X-Box Series S due the resolution and image processing on that version. A similar issue may exist on the X-Box Series X, but it should be less evident.

    We'll discuss this in detail in a future post.

