IndiaFoxtEcho Announces XBox Releases of Long-EZ And MB-339

NOTAM - Long-EZ And MB-339 Marketplace Update And Xbox Releases

Apparently, the Long-EZ and the MB-339 have been finally cleared for release on the XBox and should be available in the next few days. Please note that, since Microsoft wanted us to change a couple of minor things, the packages that will be available in the Marketplace will be SLIGHTLY more advanced than the ones available elsewhere. This is because we had to include a number of minor fixes which were already present in our internal build but were planned for a later release along with other fixes/improvements. We will release a further update to ALL the distributors soon.

Here is the situation in detail:

MB-339

Version 1.3.1 - Miscellaneous fixes for Marketplace release

Fixed bug causing landing/taxi light switch animation not to work

Fixed bug causing incorrect interaction while pressing the G-Valve test pushbutton

Fixed reversed animation in Cabin Press switch

Fixed incorrect material assignment in ejection handle base

Improved mouse interaction with some knobs (altimeter setting, HDG and CRS)

Fixed missing description localization for A-MLU version

To do for the next update -> New engine dynamics, several graphical improvements...and a couple of surprises.

Long-EZ

Version 1.2.1 - Minor fixes for Marketplace release

Improved mouse drag interaction on some switches

Added missing component behavior to COM1 SWAP button

Fixed Aircraft Description

To do for the next update -> New liveries

We are also working on the T-45C, but we have some concerns as the HUD may not render correctly (or acceptably) on X-Box Series S due the resolution and image processing on that version. A similar issue may exist on the X-Box Series X, but it should be less evident.

We'll discuss this in detail in a future post.

Source