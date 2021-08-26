Stairport Announces Airport Kassel-Calden for X-Plane

Features
- Detailed replica of the airport of Kassel-Calden
- Custom colored orthophoto for the airport
- Custom Mesh by Maps2Xplane incl. Ortho4XP patch
- PBR ground textures
- Realistic HDR lighting
- HD hand placed vegetation
- Adapted roads and autogen
- Full SAM compatibility
- Marshaller
- Seasons
- Custom Airport Vehicles
- Custom animated approach lights
- Custom static aircraft
Kassel Airport is a minor international airport serving the German city of Kassel in the state of Hesse. It is located 1.9 km west of Calden, 16.7 km northwest of Kassel and is mainly used for business and general aviation.
Source
Stairport Sceneries Previews St. Mary's Airport
Stairport Previews Zagreb For X-Plane 11