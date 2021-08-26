Stairport Announces Airport Kassel-Calden for X-Plane

Features

Detailed replica of the airport of Kassel-Calden

Custom colored orthophoto for the airport

Custom Mesh by Maps2Xplane incl. Ortho4XP patch

PBR ground textures

Realistic HDR lighting

HD hand placed vegetation

Adapted roads and autogen

Full SAM compatibility

Marshaller

Seasons

Custom Airport Vehicles

Custom animated approach lights

Custom static aircraft

Kassel Airport is a minor international airport serving the German city of Kassel in the state of Hesse. It is located 1.9 km west of Calden, 16.7 km northwest of Kassel and is mainly used for business and general aviation.

