  • Stairport Announces Airport Kassel-Calden for X-Plane

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-27-2021 10:30 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Stairport Announces Airport Kassel-Calden for X-Plane

    Features

    • Detailed replica of the airport of Kassel-Calden
    • Custom colored orthophoto for the airport
    • Custom Mesh by Maps2Xplane incl. Ortho4XP patch
    • PBR ground textures
    • Realistic HDR lighting
    • HD hand placed vegetation
    • Adapted roads and autogen
    • Full SAM compatibility
    • Marshaller
    • Seasons
    • Custom Airport Vehicles
    • Custom animated approach lights
    • Custom static aircraft

    Stairport Announces Airport Kassel-Calden for X-Plane

    Stairport Announces Airport Kassel-Calden for X-Plane

    Kassel Airport is a minor international airport serving the German city of Kassel in the state of Hesse. It is located 1.9 km west of Calden, 16.7 km northwest of Kassel and is mainly used for business and general aviation.

    Source
    Stairport Sceneries Previews St. Mary's Airport
    Stairport Previews Zagreb For X-Plane 11

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsx gaya gaya simulations guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    CFG874

    MSFS + A320 FBW old version

    Thread Starter: CFG874

    Hi, I still have enough problems with the current MSFS + A320 EFB. After several updates and the current FBW installer with Satble V0.6.3, I always...

    Last Post By: henkdejager Today, 11:21 AM Go to last post
    American B777-223ER

    Summertime...Chicago, Chicago

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    Summertime...Chicago, Chicago Yes, the Duck's flying again!

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 10:25 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Flying Free in Microsoft Flight Simulator Part 2

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22940-Flying-Free-in-Microsoft-Flight-Simulator-Part-2

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 10:00 AM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Tupolev TU144 Interflug AI Version

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    AI version of Tupolev TU144 with Interflug livery. Col.

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 09:58 AM Go to last post