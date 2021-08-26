  • MSFS 2020 August 26th, 2021 Development Update

    MSFS Dev Update

    On Tuesday at gamescom, we announced four major updates coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator later this fall: on September 7th we are releasing World Update VI featuring Austria, Germany & Switzerland and alongside it, we are introducing a new payware series called "Local Legends" that celebrate the region of the current World Update; for World Update VI, we selected the German Junkers JU-52 which will be released September 9th.

    For later this fall, we announced the first major expansion to the sim, featuring the Reno Air Races, which introduces competitive multiplayer and more. And finally, we have a fascinating new aircraft, (electric vertical take-off and landing) air taxi for urban flights called "VoloCity", which will also be released soon.

    SDK Update

    General

    Three months after the launch of the DevSupport platform, we would like to thank you for all your posts (already 400 of them!). We are doing our best to provide answers to each topic, even though some of the topics require a lot of time to investigate, discuss, etc. But this platform is also meant for you as a community so please feel free to provide your own answers and solutions if you encounter something you can provide insight into!

    Dev Mode

    We're preparing a new pop-up to display important information when you launch the game with the DevMode enabled. This will allow us to communicate more efficiency when a major change is coming.

    We also fixed the missing content info thumbnail on our simple aircraft sample.

    Aircraft Editor

    We fixed the corruption that could occur within CFG files when saving your project.

    We are also working on a refactoring of the CFG file parsing, since the way the editor currently works, it removes all comments and adds spaces, additional zeros, etc.

    We fixed a crash that could occur when reloading the current aircraft after changing its contact points.

    Source
    Junkers Ju-52 Teaser
    Reno Races Teaser
    MSFS World Update VI Teaser Video Released

