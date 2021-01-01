AG Sim - Mollis Airfield LSZM LSMF for MSFS 2020

Think an airfield right in the Swiss Alps... Business jets, VFR clubs, air shows, restaurants and helicopter companies. Welcome to Mollis Airfield. It is famous with amazing air shows. Old military base in the Glarus Alps now serving publicly with amazing location, impossible approaches and complete nature.

Why you should buy?

3D Buildings created with details

8192x8192 textures

Ground texture renewed

Vegetation around airfield

4 season compatible

Open hangars

Animated windsock

Accurate slope

Glorious night lighting

Helipad (Parking 99, 98 and 97)

Accurate ground and traffic signs

Fair price for everyone

