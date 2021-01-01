AG Sim - Mollis Airfield LSZM LSMF for MSFS 2020

Think an airfield right in the Swiss Alps... Business jets, VFR clubs, air shows, restaurants and helicopter companies. Welcome to Mollis Airfield. It is famous with amazing air shows. Old military base in the Glarus Alps now serving publicly with amazing location, impossible approaches and complete nature.
Why you should buy?
- 3D Buildings created with details
- 8192x8192 textures
- Ground texture renewed
- Vegetation around airfield
- 4 season compatible
- Open hangars
- Animated windsock
- Accurate slope
- Glorious night lighting
- Helipad (Parking 99, 98 and 97)
- Accurate ground and traffic signs
- Fair price for everyone