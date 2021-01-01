Tutorial Video: Learn To Fly Here #2

Learn To Fly Here #2 | Engine Starting | Propeller Safety | ACS | MSFS By thecorporatepilotdad

As a professional pilot and former Certified Flight Instructor the following is a presentation of engine starting and some situations to consider before and after starting an aircraft engine. This video follows the Airman Certification Standards (ACS) as a guide and covers situations when engine starting would not be done and what steps need to be taken to safely start an engine considering surroundings, nearby personnel and passengers, wheel chocks, and much more. Microsoft Flight Simulator is used, but for demonstration purposes, real-life situations, checklists, and procedures are used in the video.

A general Before Starting and Engine Starting checklist are followed with step by step descriptions for each step along with some aircraft limitations for the aircraft used in the video. A general demonstration of a stuck starter following the Airplane Flying Handbook is also shown.

There is also a small discussion and example of an NTSB case study of an incident that occurred as a result of an aircraft not being ready for starting.

Future videos in the Learn To Fly Here series will follow the FAA Airman Certification Standards for the Private Pilot Airplane license.

thecorporatepilotdad

Youtube channel

About The Author

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.