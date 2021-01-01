  • AuthentiKit Spitfire Flaps Lever Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-26-2021 01:18 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    AuthentiKit Spitfire Flaps Lever Released

    The flaps lever, compatible with either the Spitfire MkIX or Spitfire Mk1A is finally released today. For such a small flight control this has taken a long time to get released and it isn’t for lack of effort. Several entirely new mechanisms and systems needed to be developed and not just for the lever itself but also the mounting system and the universal hub.

    This flap lever uses one of the smallest bearings I’ve ever worked with and that brought its own set of engineering challenges. The inner diameter is just 2mm! It also uses some new switches which we haven’t worked with in this project before. It all comes together in a very compact new plugin component which has been named the mClick6700. It is expected to come in very handy on all kinds of controls.

    • Flap levers
    • Gear levers
    • Fuel selectors
    • Cowl flaps / radiator levers
    • Etc.

    Instrument Panel Mounting System

    Another major development which I've been prototyping for over a year is the instrument panel mounting system. Something simple and easily adjustable was needed that could be fitted to a desk very quickly. The clamp system was the major hurdle as most things I tried (from microphone or camera desk clamps to masonry L-Bolts) were too clumsy, expensive or had extra bits that got in the way. Finally I discovered a clamp used by jewellers when making fine cuts with a fret saw. It led to the development of this clamp system, which supports not just the Spitfire flaps lever but all manner of radio/nav equipment, starter/magneto buttons and much more.

    Universal Hub Upgrade

    These flaps levers also prompted me to finalise the full specification of the Universal Hub Version One. Some planning ahead was needed and you’ll see that the design accomodates a second engine input which will support the Mosquito FB as well as landing gear and radiator flaps. It will also support a range of other aircraft, whether warbirds or GA. For those aircraft that don’t have weapons on the flight stick and quadrant we will gain access to some unused buttons that can be remapped and used via the MISC1 and MISC2 inputs. Possibilities are nav equipment or fuel selectors.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    andyjohnston

    Around the World...In a Bonanza!

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    Heading out for the first leg, departing Friday Harbour for Juneau.

    Last Post By: andyjohnston Today, 01:39 PM Go to last post
    CTarana45

    Rivet Counting! Ford Tri Motor USMC Livery

    Thread Starter: CTarana45

    I have two folders for the Ford Tri Motor! One is the default aircraft, one is Liveries by The Ford Tri-Motor Project! I find it easier to add...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:59 PM Go to last post
    Rich Ace

    Xbox X and MS 2020

    Thread Starter: Rich Ace

    Do anyone know if there is a forum for MS 2020 on xbox x/s series? I just bought a Xbox X series and it is great, just learning the system. I have...

    Last Post By: KiloWatt Today, 12:23 PM Go to last post
    Whizzer

    New but old

    Thread Starter: Whizzer

    HOWDY! Yep! I'm new to this forum but old by age. Maybe old to some but not to others as age is a mental thing. Really enjoying the MS Flight 2020,...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 09:00 AM Go to last post