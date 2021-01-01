Taburet Expands USA Roads Series For MSFS 2020

Scenery developer Taburet has added two more region to his "USA Roads" series for MSFS 2020. This range of products modifies the roads with new asphalt textures and clears misplaced trees. The newly paved roads are visible on cockpit mapping instruments and the default VFR map.

Taburet – USA Pacific Roads For MSFS 2020

The function of this scenery is to modify the roads with new asphalt texture and clear misplaced trees on all roads in Alaska and Hawaii. This scenery consist of repaving of motorways; primary; secondary; trunk; residential; unclassified roads. Exclusion of trees on all roads to avoid trees growing in middle of roads. The newly paved roads after installation of this add-on are visible on the cockpit mapping instruments and default VFR map. It has been made with MSFS smooth running in mind but will still provide valid VFR information while you fly. Vast coverage of all road in Alaska and Hawaii; no impact on MSFS performance.

Taburet - USA South Roads For MSFS 2020

The function of this scenery is to modified the roads with new asphalt textures and clear misplaced trees on all roads in the South of the United States. This scenery consists of repaving of motorways; primary; secondary; trunk; residential; exclusion of trees on all motorway roads to avoid trees growing in the middle of roads. The newly paved roads after installation of this add-on are visible on cockpit mapping instruments and default VFR map. It has been made with MSFS smooth running in mind but will still provide valid VFR information while you fly. Vast coverage of all southern United States roads; no impact on MSFS performance. Please note: MSFS asphalt material is darker in the morning and brightens up as the day goes by and is controlled by MSFS and not by the add-on.

