TDM Scenery Design Update On Santiago Scenery

    Here is some news from TDM Scenery Design regarding their scenery of Santiago - Rosalia de Catro Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator:

    We leave a few photos of our LEST / Santiago - Rosalia de Catro Airport.

    We are in the final stretch, we are going to work very hard to prepare the launch in September, it will have a final price of 12.49 euros (taxes not included).

    We want to take this opportunity to inform something very important, the jetways of our airport will be static and can not be used in a short period of time until Asobo does not release the sample model fully compatible with SU5, the current animations are from the SU4 version and do not work properly in SU5 and this is a well-known problem today, jetways that disappear, jetways that do not do well the movements, separate, turn over, etc.

    MSFS does not support custom animations for this type of Simobject, so doing this work requires to use the SDK sample, it requires time and effort that we do not want to waste on something that does not work properly, we understand if you do not want to buy the airport until this is implemented, but at TDM we feel that it is not worth having the airport on hold for just this detail, the airport has many external parking lots and parking lots that do not make use of jetways in the terminal itself, military parking, corporate and general aviation parking, so we are sure you can enjoy it as it is.

    Also the airport as we did with LECO - A Coruna, will receive many updates in which we will be improving, perfecting and adding more surprises.

    Thank you all for your support.

