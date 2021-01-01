  • Just Flight Shows Off Fokker F28 For MSFS

    Just Flight Show Off Fokker F28 For MSFS

    Latest shots of the F28 here showing the first shots of the 2000 variant and some detailed cockpit shots too. There are more shots to be found within the latest development entry on the product page.

    The Fokker F28 Fellowship is a twin-engined, short-range jet airliner designed and built by Dutch aircraft manufacturer Fokker. Following the Fokker F27 Friendship, an early and commercially successful turboprop-powered regional airliner, Fokker decided to embark on developing a new turbojet-powered commuter aircraft that would build upon its experiences with the F27. During the design phase, a high level of attention was paid to market research and operator concerns; amongst other changes made, the prospective jetliner was increased in size, changing its maximum seating capacity from 50 to 65 passengers. During April 1962, Fokker announced the formal launch of the F28 Fellowship.

    Just Flight Preview Images Of Fokker F-28 MSFS

