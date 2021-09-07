MSFS: Junkers JU-52 Teaser

Coming soon! The Microsoft Flight Simulator team is thrilled to announce the release of an incredibly detailed Junkers JU-52 add-on for the platform on September 7, 2021.

In Germany, the Junkers JU-52 is lovingly called "Tante JU" or "Aunt JU." The team has gone to great lengths to recreate the plane as authentically and accurately as possible, working with the grandson of the original designer, Hugo Junkers, and with an organization that preserves one of the last surviving examples of this historically significant aircraft.

The sky is calling!