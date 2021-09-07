  • MSFS: Junkers JU-52 Teaser

    by Nels_Anderson
    MSTS: Junkers JU-52 Teaser

    Coming soon! The Microsoft Flight Simulator team is thrilled to announce the release of an incredibly detailed Junkers JU-52 add-on for the platform on September 7, 2021.

    In Germany, the Junkers JU-52 is lovingly called "Tante JU" or "Aunt JU." The team has gone to great lengths to recreate the plane as authentically and accurately as possible, working with the grandson of the original designer, Hugo Junkers, and with an organization that preserves one of the last surviving examples of this historically significant aircraft.

    The sky is calling!

    1. graaant's Avatar
      graaant - Today, 08:50 AM
      Pity that the developers had to choose the "lovingly" named "Tante JU," the Junkers Ju-52, as their first Local legend.

      It was of course flown by Lufthansa, SAA, and other airlines, but it's more famous to the rest of the world as the aircraft that featured for several minutes at the beginning of the infamous propaganda movie Triumph of the Will -- flying thro' clouds to stirring Wagnerian style music, carrying Adolf Hitler, lovingly shown at the aircraft window looking down on the world, before landing in Nuremburg for the 1934 Nuremburg Nazi Rally.

      Later, it was of course the chief transport plane for the Nazi invasions across Europe and Scandinavia, into Russia and the Balkans, and in the invasions of Greece, Crete and North Africa.

      "Local" to some, maybe, not so local to much of the world, nor so lovingly remembered ...

