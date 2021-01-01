Microsoft Flight Simulator: Reno Air Races Teaser

Coming Soon! Microsoft Flight Simulator is partnering with the Reno Air Racing Association to bring the famous STIHL National Championship Air Races, the world's fastest motorsport, to the sim! The Reno Air Races represent the first major expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Simmers will be able to race against their friends and pilots from around the world with the addition of competitive multiplayer to the sim. The Reno Air Races expansion pack will be available this Fall.

The sky is calling!