Stairport Sceneries - Scilly Isles Update

    Here is some news from Stairport Sceneries regarding their rendition of Saint Mary's / Isles of Scilly Airport for MSFS:

    St Mary's Airport or Isles of Scilly Airport is an airport located 1 nautical mile east of Hugh Town on St Mary's in the Isles of Scilly, to the south west of Cornwall, UK. It is the only airport serving the Isles of Scilly, handling all air traffic to and from the Islands.

    Whilst we await the release of Stairport Sceneries Xbox rendition, why not check out Ray Taburet's version in the store:

    Taburet – St Mary’s – Isles of Scilly for MSFS

    Our very own Neil Birch reviewed it earlier this year and concluded with the following:

    "Taburet's rendition of Saint Mary's Airport in the Scilly Islands is a welcomed addition to the Flight Simulator world. Not only does it offer simmers a chance to visit a truly lovely part of the UK, but it also does it at a price that doesn't hurt. There are areas which I would like to see some improvement on, namely the documentation and night lighting, but apart from that...it's hard to fault this delightful scenery."

    Complete Review

