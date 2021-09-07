MSFS World Update VI Teaser Video Released

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Germany, Austria, Switzerland World Update Teaser - gamescom 2021.

Coming September 7, 2021! World Update VI - Germany, Austria, Switzerland features new aerial imagery, high-resolution elevation maps, and 3D cities, including Frankfurt and Wuppertal in Germany, Basel in Switzerland, and Graz and Vienna in Austria. The team has also hand crafted 100 famous locations and several new airports such as LA1/4beck, Stuttgart, Klagenfurt, and St. Gallen. This update will also include new discovery flights, fresh landing challenges, and bush trips that showcase this beautiful region of our planet.

This update will be free to all Microsoft Flight Simulator players.