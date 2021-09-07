  • MSFS World Update VI Teaser Video Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-25-2021 12:22 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    MSFS World Update VI Teaser Video Released

    Microsoft Flight Simulator: Germany, Austria, Switzerland World Update Teaser - gamescom 2021.

    Coming September 7, 2021! World Update VI - Germany, Austria, Switzerland features new aerial imagery, high-resolution elevation maps, and 3D cities, including Frankfurt and Wuppertal in Germany, Basel in Switzerland, and Graz and Vienna in Austria. The team has also hand crafted 100 famous locations and several new airports such as LA1/4beck, Stuttgart, Klagenfurt, and St. Gallen. This update will also include new discovery flights, fresh landing challenges, and bush trips that showcase this beautiful region of our planet.

    This update will be free to all Microsoft Flight Simulator players.

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    MadMav24

    ILS Problems with the G1000 Cessna 172

    Thread Starter: MadMav24

    When I bought MFS XBOX 2020 I thought it would be a good tool to brush up on my instrument skills or so I had been led to believe by certain...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 12:20 PM Go to last post
    sublimeorc3

    A320 flybywire can't select managed/selected mode

    Thread Starter: sublimeorc3

    I would like to fly the A320 neo flybywire and have downloaded the free beta version. I can't switch between "managed" and "selected" mode. EasyJet...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 12:02 PM Go to last post
    cj75s

    WOAI traffice files converted to FSX now no traffic at all

    Thread Starter: cj75s

    Hi all, Forgive me if this is the wrong place to post this poser. I have read on this forum that WOAI Traffice files are in FS9 format and have...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 10:19 AM Go to last post
    ralphie1313

    Outside View

    Thread Starter: ralphie1313

    Hi, Does anyone know why when i am in the outside of the plane view mode i used to have all the gauges on the screen like speed and fuel more but i...

    Last Post By: PEIRascal Today, 09:20 AM Go to last post