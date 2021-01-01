  • Milviz Previews Cessna 310 For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-25-2021 11:56 AM  Number of Views: 50  
    1 Comment

    Here are some previews of the upcoming 310R Redux by Milviz in MSFS! Please keep in mind this is WIP and is subject to change.

    The Cessna 310 is an American four-to-six-seat, low-wing, twin-engine monoplane produced by Cessna between 1954 and 1980. It was the first twin-engine aircraft that Cessna put into production after World War II. The 310 first flew on January 3, 1953, with deliveries starting in late 1954. The sleek modern lines of the new twin were backed up by innovative features such as engine exhaust thrust augmenter tubes and the storage of all fuel in tip tanks in early models.

    1 Comment
    1. tiger1962's Avatar
      tiger1962 - Today, 12:13 PM
      I've never bought from Milviz before but if the price is right I'll be buying this for sure.

