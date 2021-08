Aerosoft SAM Products Now On Sale

Publisher Aerosoft announces that all "SAM" add-on products for X-Plane are now on sale for a limited time. Save 35% off the regular price on "SAM World Jetways", "SAM FollowMe" and "SAM Airport Vehicles". All SAM products enhance the realism of your X-Plane airports by bringing more airport features to life.

Shop Aerosoft SAM Product at the FlightSim.Com Store