pizzagalli.ch - Sukhoi Su-33 For X-Plane 9 And 10

The Sukhoi Su-33, NATO reporting name Flanker-D, is an all-weather carrier-based twin-engine air superiority fighter designed by Sukhoi and manufactured by Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Production Association. It was derived from the Su-27 and initially known as the Su-27K. Compared with the Su-27, the Su-33 has a strengthened undercarriage and structure, folding wings and stabilators, all for carrier operations. The Su-33 has canards and its wings are larger than the Su-27 for increased lift. The Su-33 has upgraded engines and a twin nose wheel, and is air refuelable.

First used in operations in 1995 aboard the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, the fighter officially entered service in August 1998, by which time the designation "Su-33" was used. Following the break-up of the Soviet Union and the subsequent downsizing of the Russian Navy, only 24 aircraft were produced. Attempted sales to China and India fell through. With plans to retire the Su-33 once they reach the end of their service life, the Russian Navy ordered the MiG-29K as a replacement in 2009.

Features

Flight manual user

Big update

Texture 4K

New HUD

Radome mobile

Mobile radar

Cockpit enhancement

External view with scaling ladder

Protection of external instruments

Stopping blocks

Improved stability

Auto flaps

G Display

Automated avionics functions

Multiple weapon system display modes

Dynamic head movement in flight and taxi without TrackIR

Auto ejection seat

Animated 3D Model

3D cockpit with multiple functions

Animation flaps

Slats

Animation canopy

Landing gear with doors

IFR probe

Folding wings

Ejection seat command

Tailhook

Chute

Thrust vectors

Expandable nozzles

2 models, without and with weapons

Detailed 3D Cockpit

Nav light selection

RADAR display

Pilot automatic

Engine systems

Complet NAV system

Weapon system panel

