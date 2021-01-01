pizzagalli.ch - Sukhoi Su-33 For X-Plane 9 And 10

The Sukhoi Su-33, NATO reporting name Flanker-D, is an all-weather carrier-based twin-engine air superiority fighter designed by Sukhoi and manufactured by Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Production Association. It was derived from the Su-27 and initially known as the Su-27K. Compared with the Su-27, the Su-33 has a strengthened undercarriage and structure, folding wings and stabilators, all for carrier operations. The Su-33 has canards and its wings are larger than the Su-27 for increased lift. The Su-33 has upgraded engines and a twin nose wheel, and is air refuelable.
First used in operations in 1995 aboard the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, the fighter officially entered service in August 1998, by which time the designation "Su-33" was used. Following the break-up of the Soviet Union and the subsequent downsizing of the Russian Navy, only 24 aircraft were produced. Attempted sales to China and India fell through. With plans to retire the Su-33 once they reach the end of their service life, the Russian Navy ordered the MiG-29K as a replacement in 2009.
Features
- Flight manual user
- Big update
- Texture 4K
- New HUD
- Radome mobile
- Mobile radar
- Cockpit enhancement
- External view with scaling ladder
- Protection of external instruments
- Stopping blocks
- Improved stability
- Auto flaps
- G Display
- Automated avionics functions
- Multiple weapon system display modes
- Dynamic head movement in flight and taxi without TrackIR
- Auto ejection seat
Animated 3D Model
- 3D cockpit with multiple functions
- Animation flaps
- Slats
- Animation canopy
- Landing gear with doors
- IFR probe
- Folding wings
- Ejection seat command
- Tailhook
- Chute
- Thrust vectors
- Expandable nozzles
- 2 models, without and with weapons
Detailed 3D Cockpit
- Nav light selection
- RADAR display
- Pilot automatic
- Engine systems
- Complet NAV system
- Weapon system panel
