FSNAV - MSFS Next Level: Missed Approaches And Holds

Author Tom Carroll is pleased to announce the release of his latest MSFS 2020 eBook, MSFS Next Level: Missed Approaches & Holds. This 77 page guide will lead you through the details of flying missed approaches and holding patterns and will help you raise your knowledge and skills for these procedures.

In the eBook, he explains how to interpret the missed approach briefing in Instrument Approach Procedure charts and navigate from the runway to the missed approach fix using VOR, NDB and GPS. The book provides simplified instruction on the holding pattern entry and includes flight examples of direct, teardrop and parallel entries. To finish, he demonstrates how to return to the landing approach to give it another go.

Packed with over 80 illustrations and numerous MSFS flight examples, the eBook will become a reference you'll use over and over again.

The eBook is now available for the low price of $9 USD.

About: Tom Carroll

A flight sim enthusiast from the earliest days of MSFS, Tom still has a 360K floppy disk for the PC Jr. version. Long fascinated by the technical aspects of flying, he started planning and writing the first book in the series, Navigation and Flight Planning in MSFS 2020 soon after the release of the software and continues to share his knowledge with a new generation of flight sim enthusiasts.

Tom is also the author of the 2020 novel, Simple Sarah - A Spiritual Adventure, now available on Amazon.

