  Aerosoft Reports on Twin Otter MSFS Progress

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-24-2021 01:43 PM  
    Today there will be WIP content for the upcoming Twin Otter DLC for the MSFS for you. As you can see, there has been a special focus on the effects lately. Looks amazing, right?

    Current information in the forum:

    Aerosoft Forum

    The de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter, currently marketed as the Viking Air DHC-6 Twin Otter, is a Canadian 19-passenger STOL utility aircraft developed by de Havilland Canada and currently produced by Viking Air. The aircraft's fixed tricycle undercarriage, STOL capabilities, twin turboprop engines and high rate of climb have made it a successful commuter passenger airliner as well as a cargo and medical evacuation aircraft. In addition, the Twin Otter has been popular with commercial skydiving operations, and is used by the United States Army Parachute Team and the United States Air Force's 98th Flying Training Squadron.

    Source

