IndiaFoxtEcho Making Progress On F-35 Project

    IndiaFoxtEcho F-35 Project

    Just a quick "teaser" we shot during our test flights yesterday...with a couple of caveats:

    • -35 connoisseurs will notice that the animations during hovering are incorrect in the video... this is due to the replay software: rest assured animations are correct in-game (that is while in hover mode, flight control sufaces will not move and inner bay doors will deploy)
    • It is still WIP and there are a number of details to fix (although the general look of the aircraft and the ship is pretty much it)

    Speaking of the project, we have *almost* completed the 3D model of the F-35C (which WILL be included along with the A and dY_Z and we will soon be able to (finally) show you the new cockpit model.

    We are unsure about the repaints which we will include, as just the ones we consider "essential" are no less than 15, and can easily grow to 20. An alternate (lazy) option is to have only generic repaints (the ones shown in the trailer) and have the community to do the rest... in any case, repaint templates will be made available.

    We are also working to get high-detail Cavour and Queen Elizabeth ships in the game... but the commercial meshes we have reviewed are not graphically consistent or technically adequate... so for the moment only USS America and USS Tripoli are confirmed.

