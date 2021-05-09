Review: pizzagalli.ch - Agusta Westland AW609 Tiltrotor XP

Agusta Westland AW609 Tiltrotor Publisher: pizzagalli.ch Review Author:

Alan Ashford Suggested Price:

$25.00

The Story Of The AW609

The BA609 drew on experience gained from Bell's earlier experimental tiltrotor, the XV-15. In 1996, Bell and Boeing had formed a partnership to develop a civil tiltrotor aircraft; however, in March 1998, it was announced that Boeing had pulled out of the project. In September 1998, it was announced that Agusta had become a partner in the development program. This led to the establishment of the Bell/Agusta Aerospace Company (BAAC), a joint venture between Bell Helicopter and AgustaWestland, to develop and manufacture the aircraft.

In 2009, Bell wanted to pull out and at the 2011 Paris Air Show, AgustaWestland stated that it will assume full ownership of the programme, redesignating the aircraft as "AW609", and that Bell Helicopter will remain in the role of component design and certification. In November 2011, the exchange of ownership was completed, following the granting of regulatory approval - media estimated that the transfer happened at little cost.

As of 2015, Bell continues to perform contract work on the AW609 program while considering commercial potential for the bigger V-280 tiltrotor, where military production may reach larger numbers and hence reduce unit cost.

However, in 2016, Bell preferred the 609 for commercial applications and kept the V-280 for military use only. The aircraft's purpose is to take off and land vertically but fly faster than a helicopter.

It can carry between 6 to 9 passengers, fly at a maximum speed of 316 mph, and has a range of 863 miles.

Installation

The installed size is 188 MB, and as there's no serial number to worry about, installation was swift and straight forward.

Documentation

A concise and very detailed 26-page pdf manual is included in the aircraft folder, and this is well laid out with diagrams and key labels for every dial and switch on the AW609.

It is essential reading, as the aircraft is more complex than a regular aircraft, or even a helicopter, and it will get you up and running in no time.

The exterior is smooth and clear, and on the whole, is well done. Not up to the latest standards, but it does look good and keeps a healthy frame rate. The undercarriage is nicely modelled as are the pilots. The rotors when spinning look a little odd though, because the static part that should disappear, doesn't fully.

It comes with sixteen liveries, and all in three model variants. The CG model is for the medi-vac mission, the SH model is the nine seat passenger version, and lastly the VIP model is the erm...oh yeah, VIP variant.