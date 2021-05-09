  • Review: pizzagalli.ch - Agusta Westland AW609 Tiltrotor XP

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 09-05-2021 11:24 AM  Number of Views: 6  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Review: pizzagalli.ch - Agusta Westland AW609 Tiltrotor XP  Next

    Agusta Westland AW609 Tiltrotor

    Publisher: pizzagalli.ch

    Review Author:
    Alan Ashford

    Suggested Price:
    $25.00
    Buy Here

    pizzagalli.ch - AW609 Tiltrotor for X-Plane

    pizzagalli.ch - AW609 Tiltrotor for X-Plane     pizzagalli.ch - AW609 Tiltrotor for X-Plane

    The Story Of The AW609

    The BA609 drew on experience gained from Bell's earlier experimental tiltrotor, the XV-15. In 1996, Bell and Boeing had formed a partnership to develop a civil tiltrotor aircraft; however, in March 1998, it was announced that Boeing had pulled out of the project. In September 1998, it was announced that Agusta had become a partner in the development program. This led to the establishment of the Bell/Agusta Aerospace Company (BAAC), a joint venture between Bell Helicopter and AgustaWestland, to develop and manufacture the aircraft.

    In 2009, Bell wanted to pull out and at the 2011 Paris Air Show, AgustaWestland stated that it will assume full ownership of the programme, redesignating the aircraft as "AW609", and that Bell Helicopter will remain in the role of component design and certification. In November 2011, the exchange of ownership was completed, following the granting of regulatory approval - media estimated that the transfer happened at little cost.

    pizzagalli.ch - AW609 Tiltrotor for X-Plane     pizzagalli.ch - AW609 Tiltrotor for X-Plane

    pizzagalli.ch - AW609 Tiltrotor for X-Plane     pizzagalli.ch - AW609 Tiltrotor for X-Plane

    As of 2015, Bell continues to perform contract work on the AW609 program while considering commercial potential for the bigger V-280 tiltrotor, where military production may reach larger numbers and hence reduce unit cost.

    However, in 2016, Bell preferred the 609 for commercial applications and kept the V-280 for military use only. The aircraft's purpose is to take off and land vertically but fly faster than a helicopter.

    It can carry between 6 to 9 passengers, fly at a maximum speed of 316 mph, and has a range of 863 miles.

    Installation

    The installed size is 188 MB, and as there's no serial number to worry about, installation was swift and straight forward.

    pizzagalli.ch - AW609 Tiltrotor for X-Plane     pizzagalli.ch - AW609 Tiltrotor for X-Plane

    pizzagalli.ch - AW609 Tiltrotor for X-Plane     pizzagalli.ch - AW609 Tiltrotor for X-Plane

    Documentation

    A concise and very detailed 26-page pdf manual is included in the aircraft folder, and this is well laid out with diagrams and key labels for every dial and switch on the AW609.

    It is essential reading, as the aircraft is more complex than a regular aircraft, or even a helicopter, and it will get you up and running in no time.

    The exterior is smooth and clear, and on the whole, is well done. Not up to the latest standards, but it does look good and keeps a healthy frame rate. The undercarriage is nicely modelled as are the pilots. The rotors when spinning look a little odd though, because the static part that should disappear, doesn't fully.

    It comes with sixteen liveries, and all in three model variants. The CG model is for the medi-vac mission, the SH model is the nine seat passenger version, and lastly the VIP model is the erm...oh yeah, VIP variant.

    pizzagalli.ch - AW609 Tiltrotor for X-Plane     pizzagalli.ch - AW609 Tiltrotor for X-Plane

    pizzagalli.ch - AW609 Tiltrotor for X-Plane     pizzagalli.ch - AW609 Tiltrotor for X-Plane

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HF,
    4. 2021
      Next
    Pages: Review: pizzagalli.ch - Agusta Westland AW609 Tiltrotor XP  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna crj dc-6 dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations guide hawaii helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    oldboiler

    Fiat 7002 helicopter

    Thread Starter: oldboiler

    Greetings all, I am trying to find a download of the wonderful and unusual Fiat 7002 helicopter produced by Swedbird (Lasse Lindh) for Fs2004 many...

    Last Post By: oglitsch Today, 11:41 AM Go to last post
    scott_295

    Glitch When Flying Into New Time Zones

    Thread Starter: scott_295

    I've noticed this in two areas and with two different planes. The first time I was flying west in a Cessna C208 somewhere around Lake Kivu just west...

    Last Post By: scott_295 Today, 11:41 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Tutorial Video: Learn To Fly Here #3

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?23049-Tutorial-Video-Learn-To-Fly-Here-3

    Last Post By: thecorporatepilotdad Today, 11:34 AM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    How to install FSX to a different hard drive?

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    My old PC died and I have been running FS2004 on this one, so I decided to install my FSX, I wanted it on drive D: not C: when I insert disk 1 it...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 11:08 AM Go to last post