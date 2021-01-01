FlyByWire News On A320 Custom FMS For MSFS 2020

We have temporarily restarted the experimental branch with our custom FMS for testing! Select the "Experimental Version" option in the installer.
FlyByWire Custom Flight Management System (cFMS) Features
- Flight plan manager overhaul
- Edit SID/STAR/APPR waypoints
- Cross-track error indicator
- USR waypoints are gone
- Multiple leg types
- TF: Track to a Fix defines a great circle track over ground between two known databases fixes.
- RF: Constant Radius Arc defines a constant radius turn between two database fixes, lines tangent to the arc and a center fix.
- VM: Heading to a manual termination defines a specified heading until a Manual termination.
- LNAV turn prediction
- Roll anticipation distance
- Correct procedure and direct-to sequencing
- Improved flight plan rendering / drawing
Please install via our installer: