FlyByWire News On A320 Custom FMS For MSFS 2020

We have temporarily restarted the experimental branch with our custom FMS for testing! Select the "Experimental Version" option in the installer.

FlyByWire Custom Flight Management System (cFMS) Features

Flight plan manager overhaul

Edit SID/STAR/APPR waypoints

Cross-track error indicator

USR waypoints are gone

Multiple leg types

TF: Track to a Fix defines a great circle track over ground between two known databases fixes.

RF: Constant Radius Arc defines a constant radius turn between two database fixes, lines tangent to the arc and a center fix.

VM: Heading to a manual termination defines a specified heading until a Manual termination.

LNAV turn prediction

Roll anticipation distance

Correct procedure and direct-to sequencing

Improved flight plan rendering / drawing

Please install via our installer:

Installer

Source