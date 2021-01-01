  • FlyByWire News On A320 Custom FMS For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-23-2021 12:49 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    FlyByWire News On A320 Custom FMS For MSFS 2020

    We have temporarily restarted the experimental branch with our custom FMS for testing! Select the "Experimental Version" option in the installer.

    FlyByWire Custom Flight Management System (cFMS) Features

    • Flight plan manager overhaul
    • Edit SID/STAR/APPR waypoints
    • Cross-track error indicator
    • USR waypoints are gone
    • Multiple leg types
    • TF: Track to a Fix defines a great circle track over ground between two known databases fixes.
    • RF: Constant Radius Arc defines a constant radius turn between two database fixes, lines tangent to the arc and a center fix.
    • VM: Heading to a manual termination defines a specified heading until a Manual termination.
    • LNAV turn prediction
    • Roll anticipation distance
    • Correct procedure and direct-to sequencing
    • Improved flight plan rendering / drawing

    Please install via our installer:

    Installer
    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: a320, flybywire, fms

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    engine70

    From One Weather Extreme to the Other

    Thread Starter: engine70

    It's been a while since I've had the chance to jump into the cockpit of the CJ4. Every time I finally do decide to take it out for a spin I am...

    Last Post By: Flightcrew Today, 12:39 PM Go to last post
    MadMav24

    ILS Problems with the G1000 Cessna 172

    Thread Starter: MadMav24

    When I bought MFS XBOX 2020 I thought it would be a good tool to brush up on my instrument skills or so I had been led to believe by certain...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 12:18 PM Go to last post
    engine70

    Coast-to-Coast in the Longitude

    Thread Starter: engine70

    I've done many flights in the Longitude in MSFS, but this is my longest so far at 2,176 NM and over five hours of flying time. Today's flight is a...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:04 PM Go to last post
    Rnglgdj

    HD vs SSD

    Thread Starter: Rnglgdj

    Hi guys Got a situation. I had a problem with a laptop and it would not boot. The fix it up guy said it was a hard drive problem and...

    Last Post By: Rnglgdj Today, 11:08 AM Go to last post