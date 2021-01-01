TopSkills Updates G1000 Navigation Video For MSFS 2020

TopSkills has updated one of its popular tutorial videos for Microsoft Flight Simulator™ 2020 in response to consumer suggestions and requests.

Navigating With G1000 in MSFS 2020 describes how to use this high-tech system to navigate easily from origin to destination. So-called "glass instrument panels" have become mainstays of modern aviation because they give pilots clear and concise pictures of where they are and where they are going.

The video describes necessary navigation details in the primary flight display (PFD) and multi-function display (MFD). It explains using the G1000's controls to access and change data is explained. Obtaining information from the G1000's database is described.

Version 1.1 now includes more details about the course deviation indicator (CDI) and adding and deleting flight-plan waypoints. It also shows the effects of wind on the flight's track. Information provided in the PFD and MFD has been expanded. Focus and limits of the video have been clarified.

As always, the video has been thoroughly researched, deliberately scripted, clearly narrated, and independently verified for accuracy. In popular MP4 format, they are viewable on major video players.

The package also contains bonus items such as complete transcripts of the video and lists of keyboard shortcuts in MSFS 2020.

"This video uses Microsoft Flight Simulator because it is popular," says author and host Bill Stack. "The principles and methods can be applied to other simulators."

TopSkills has been producing quality self-learning materials for home flight simulation since 1997.

Please note that FlightSim.Com Store customers can update simply by downloading the product again.

