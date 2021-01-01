  • TopSkills Updates G1000 Navigation Video For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-23-2021 11:52 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    TopSkills Updates G1000 Navigation Video For MSFS 2020

    TopSkills has updated one of its popular tutorial videos for Microsoft Flight Simulator™ 2020 in response to consumer suggestions and requests.

    Navigating With G1000 in MSFS 2020 describes how to use this high-tech system to navigate easily from origin to destination. So-called "glass instrument panels" have become mainstays of modern aviation because they give pilots clear and concise pictures of where they are and where they are going.

    The video describes necessary navigation details in the primary flight display (PFD) and multi-function display (MFD). It explains using the G1000's controls to access and change data is explained. Obtaining information from the G1000's database is described.

    Version 1.1 now includes more details about the course deviation indicator (CDI) and adding and deleting flight-plan waypoints. It also shows the effects of wind on the flight's track. Information provided in the PFD and MFD has been expanded. Focus and limits of the video have been clarified.

    As always, the video has been thoroughly researched, deliberately scripted, clearly narrated, and independently verified for accuracy. In popular MP4 format, they are viewable on major video players.

    The package also contains bonus items such as complete transcripts of the video and lists of keyboard shortcuts in MSFS 2020.

    "This video uses Microsoft Flight Simulator because it is popular," says author and host Bill Stack. "The principles and methods can be applied to other simulators."

    TopSkills has been producing quality self-learning materials for home flight simulation since 1997.

    Please note that FlightSim.Com Store customers can update simply by downloading the product again.

    Purchase TopSkills - Navigating With G1000 for MSFS
    See other TopSkills training videos and e-books

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    engine70

    From One Weather Extreme to the Other

    Thread Starter: engine70

    It's been a while since I've had the chance to jump into the cockpit of the CJ4. Every time I finally do decide to take it out for a spin I am...

    Last Post By: Flightcrew Today, 12:39 PM Go to last post
    MadMav24

    ILS Problems with the G1000 Cessna 172

    Thread Starter: MadMav24

    When I bought MFS XBOX 2020 I thought it would be a good tool to brush up on my instrument skills or so I had been led to believe by certain...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 12:18 PM Go to last post
    engine70

    Coast-to-Coast in the Longitude

    Thread Starter: engine70

    I've done many flights in the Longitude in MSFS, but this is my longest so far at 2,176 NM and over five hours of flying time. Today's flight is a...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:04 PM Go to last post
    Rnglgdj

    HD vs SSD

    Thread Starter: Rnglgdj

    Hi guys Got a situation. I had a problem with a laptop and it would not boot. The fix it up guy said it was a hard drive problem and...

    Last Post By: Rnglgdj Today, 11:08 AM Go to last post