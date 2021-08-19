  • SimSoft - Beirut Rafic Hariri Airport Scenery for MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-22-2021 01:18 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    SimSoft - Beirut Rafic Hariri Airport Scenery for MSFS 2020

    Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport , previously known as Beirut International Airport (IATA: BEY, ICAO: OLBA) is the only operational commercial airport in Lebanon, which is located in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, 9 km (5.6 mi) from the city center. It is the hub for Lebanon's national carrier, Middle East Airlines (MEA) and was the hub for the Lebanese cargo carrier TMA cargo and Wings of Lebanon before their respective collapses.

    Features

    • High quality 3D objects
    • Realistic ground layout
    • Correct taxiway signs (IVAO/VATSIM compatible)
    • Realistic commercial stand names and locations
    • Realistic ground markings
    • Ground vehicles, objects and cars
    • Realistic airport environment
    • Night lighting
    • Jetways

    Purchase SimSoft - Beirut Rafic Hariri Airport Scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: beirut, olba, simsoft

