SimSoft - Beirut Rafic Hariri Airport Scenery for MSFS 2020

Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport , previously known as Beirut International Airport (IATA: BEY, ICAO: OLBA) is the only operational commercial airport in Lebanon, which is located in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, 9 km (5.6 mi) from the city center. It is the hub for Lebanon's national carrier, Middle East Airlines (MEA) and was the hub for the Lebanese cargo carrier TMA cargo and Wings of Lebanon before their respective collapses.

Features

High quality 3D objects

Realistic ground layout

Correct taxiway signs (IVAO/VATSIM compatible)

Realistic commercial stand names and locations

Realistic ground markings

Ground vehicles, objects and cars

Realistic airport environment

Night lighting

Jetways

