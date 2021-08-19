  • AUscene Releases Ballina - Byron Bay (YBNA) MSFS

    Located in the heart of the Northern Rivers region, Ballina is your gateway to discover this beautiful area! The airport has been authentically recreated for MSFS to the highest level of detail full of bespoke features just waiting for you to explore and discover.

    Ballina is just a short flight from most Australian cities, what are you waiting for? Here’s your chance to discover this truly amazing destination.

    Features

    • Hand Crafted Rendition of Ballina Byron Gateway Airport for MSFS
    • Custom High Resolution Aerial Imagery
    • 1m High Resolution DEM data covering YBNA and Cape Byron
    • Custom Airport Services Configuration
    • Authentic PBR Textures
    • Interior Modelling of Two Hangars
    • Realistic Aprons with Custom Materials and Markings
    • Static Qantaslink Dash 8
    • Static Local R44 Helicopter
    • Realistic Night Lighting
    • Custom Vegetation Placement
    • Custom Watermasking of nearby Lakes

