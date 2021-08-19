AUscene Releases Ballina - Byron Bay (YBNA) MSFS

Located in the heart of the Northern Rivers region, Ballina is your gateway to discover this beautiful area! The airport has been authentically recreated for MSFS to the highest level of detail full of bespoke features just waiting for you to explore and discover.

Ballina is just a short flight from most Australian cities, what are you waiting for? Here’s your chance to discover this truly amazing destination.

Features

Hand Crafted Rendition of Ballina Byron Gateway Airport for MSFS

Custom High Resolution Aerial Imagery

1m High Resolution DEM data covering YBNA and Cape Byron

Custom Airport Services Configuration

Authentic PBR Textures

Interior Modelling of Two Hangars

Realistic Aprons with Custom Materials and Markings

Static Qantaslink Dash 8

Static Local R44 Helicopter

Realistic Night Lighting

Custom Vegetation Placement

Custom Watermasking of nearby Lakes

