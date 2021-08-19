Realworld Scenery - St. Louis Lambert KSTL for MSFS On Sale

Realworld Scenery announces that in commemoration of the first anniversary of the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator that they are putting their St. Louis Lambert International Airport (KSTL) scenery for MSFS 2020 on sale for 30% off the regular price. Get it now at the FlightSim.Com Store.

About Lambert International Airport

St. Louis Lambert International Airport (IATA: STL, ICAO: KSTL, FAA LID: STL), formerly Lambert-St. Louis International Airport, is an international airport serving St. Louis, Missouri, United States. Commonly referred to as Lambert Field or simply Lambert, it is the largest and busiest airport in Missouri. The 2,800-acre airport sits 14 miles northwest of downtown St. Louis in unincorporated St. Louis County between Berkeley and Bridgeton. In January 2019, it saw more than 259 daily departures to 78 nonstop domestic and international locations.

We are pleased to announce the release of KSTL, over one year in production.

Features

Highly detailed accurate model of St. Louis Lambert International Airport for MSFS

Correct and working AFCAD - 2021 airport layout - functions for all runways for ATC direction for both user aircraft and AI

PBR textures for both buildings and ground

Full dynamic HDR nighttime lighting

Modeled from hundreds of photos

Ground clutter modeled after the actual photos

Over 100 custom modeled buildings

