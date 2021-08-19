Just Flight Previews Two Taxiway Products

Here are some preview images of two products which are due to be released soon from from Just Flight. They are Real Taxiways USA - Class B, C, D & Non-towered Airports and Real Taxiways USA - Military Airfields:

If you've ever struggled while navigating the taxiways of an airport in MSFS because online ATC instructions or taxiway diagrams didn't match the signs around your aircraft, this is the product for you. With Real Taxiways you will be able to navigate airports using real-world taxiway diagrams and online ATC while you learn the nuances of airport surface navigation.

