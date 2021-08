Fenix A320 Pneumatic System Review

The team at Fenix has returned with another preview of their A320 for MSFS 2020, this time in the form of a video. At nearly 50 minutes, Fenix is certainly giving a lot of detail on this upcoming aircraft.

