  • Dreaming Of The Danger Zone: DC Designs F-14 Tomcat

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-20-2021 02:56 PM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    Dreaming Of The Danger Zone: DC Designs F-14 Tomcat

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    Dreaming of the Danger Zone in the F-14 Tomcat by DC Designs. A 4K cinematic of the sights and sounds of the F-14 Tomcat in Microsoft Flight Simulator. In much anticipation of the release of Top Gun 2, this F-14 is a great addition to MSFS.

    About DC Designs F-14 Tomcat

    The DC Designs F-14 Tomcat package for MSFS brings you highly detailed and VR-ready A and B models in a total of seven paint schemes, with front and rear cockpit positions, authentic cockpit night lighting, custom sound sets for both variants and custom-coded manoeuvring flaps, slats and intake ramps.

    Among the other features are F-14 Tomcat systems which include Direct Lift Control, CADC and basic ACLS, Head-Up Display, reflective glass, icing and rain effects, numerous accurate animations and user-controlled ordnance via the Payload Manager.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel
    News: DC Designs F-14 A/B Tomcat Released

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    syldair

    AI aircraft merging together

    Thread Starter: syldair

    While the first AI aircraft is waiting to be cleared for take off, the aircraft behind is merging in the other one. How can this be avoided? ADE is...

    Last Post By: drobson Today, 03:40 PM Go to last post
    CsCsanad

    ATC seems to ignore wind

    Thread Starter: CsCsanad

    Hello again, guys! So recently I ran into an issue regarding the basic FSX ATC. Here are the details: Today I made a short flight from Alesund...

    Last Post By: cj75s Today, 03:35 PM Go to last post
    ac103010

    FSX SDK Installation

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    Hi all. I think I may have a problem. I have FSX Gold with Acceleration. I never installed SDK but now I need to because it's apparently necessary...

    Last Post By: cj75s Today, 03:16 PM Go to last post
    Chock

    Asobo's new Aviat Husky review

    Thread Starter: Chock

    As per the title, the new one from Asobo

    Last Post By: danbiosca Today, 02:43 PM Go to last post