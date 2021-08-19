Dreaming Of The Danger Zone: DC Designs F-14 Tomcat

Dreaming Of The Danger Zone: DC Designs F-14 Tomcat By thecorporatepilotdad

Dreaming of the Danger Zone in the F-14 Tomcat by DC Designs. A 4K cinematic of the sights and sounds of the F-14 Tomcat in Microsoft Flight Simulator. In much anticipation of the release of Top Gun 2, this F-14 is a great addition to MSFS.

About DC Designs F-14 Tomcat

The DC Designs F-14 Tomcat package for MSFS brings you highly detailed and VR-ready A and B models in a total of seven paint schemes, with front and rear cockpit positions, authentic cockpit night lighting, custom sound sets for both variants and custom-coded manoeuvring flaps, slats and intake ramps.

Among the other features are F-14 Tomcat systems which include Direct Lift Control, CADC and basic ACLS, Head-Up Display, reflective glass, icing and rain effects, numerous accurate animations and user-controlled ordnance via the Payload Manager.

About The Author

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.